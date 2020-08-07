SCCPSS offers extra registration assistance day on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Parents who have students in the Savannah Chatham County Public School System have a chance to get some extra help signing their child up for the upcoming school year.

On Saturday, Savannah Chatham County Schools are offering an extra registration assistance day to help parents in person who may be struggling with the online registration process.

If you didn’t go to one of their schools last year you will need to enroll online, as well as families whose addresses have changed. In-person registration assistance will be available for students in Kindergarten through 8th Grade. The requirements for high schoolers are different. Registration for those students must be completed online. The district will be starting all of their classes online August 19th, but enrolling is still the same process.

Registration will be available on Saturday at the Student and Family Services Center on 400 East Broad Street. The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and registration help will be available by appointment only. You can call (912) 395-5584 to schedule a spot. Only one parent or guardian will be allowed in the building for each family.

Masks are required to enter the facility and no children are allowed. Temperature checks and screening questions will also be conducted.

