SCCPSS ‘least independent learners’ resume in-person learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Wednesday, some students in the Savannah Chatham County Public School System return to in-person hybrid learning. Two weeks ago, board members approved moving forward with in-person options.

Special education students identified as “least independent learners” head back to the classrooms, with other cohorts starting their hybrid in-person instruction on Monday, February 22nd.

Students are split into two groups alternating between three days in-person and two days virtual in two week rotations, but teachers will be in the building five days a week. School leaders said about a third of the students in the district signed up for in-person learning in a December survey.

Families who chose all virtual learning for the second semester will stay remote, but those who want to move to the hybrid in-person instruction need to notify their child’s school.

School leaders said they’re enforcing temperature checks, masks and social distancing, with hand sanitizing stations, routine air filter changes, extra cleaning and new touchless ammenities for every school in the district.

Families who requested bus services will be notified by the district, but school staff said transportation isn’t guaranteed. Buses that can hold 70 students can only transport about 25 right now. The bus schedules will be updated every Friday, but school leaders said options to ride will be approved on a case by case basis.

