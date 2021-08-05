SCCPSS bus driver shortage creates carpool overload

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the midst of the back-to-school blitz, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System saw a surge in car riders on the first day of school.

“The only concern we have had is about, of course, as we all know, transportation,” said Southwest Middle School Principal Sonji Leach.

SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett admits there were some first-day issues but said overall, it went smooth for most students.

“We have concerns about transportation, but we’ve been able to transport more students than we thought originally,” Levett said.

A decrease in bus drivers created an increase in students needing to be picked up by car.

“The biggest change is the fact that we don’t have enough drivers for us to have a full route,” Leach said. “Yesterday was different because we are not used to having so many car riders.”

It’s an influx the school was not expecting.

“We didn’t realize the numbers were going to be so huge, so we have to make sure that we will have a safe place for the students instead of them waiting out front,” said Leach.

The change in bus transportation caused a backup in traffic around many schools in the area on the first day of school.

Leach stated, “Once a county officer came, things flowed very smoothly.”

Superintendent Levett said she believes things will get smoother in the coming days as more drivers are hired.