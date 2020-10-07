SCCPSS approves 3rd phase of hybrid learning plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County School Board voted Wednesday to approve the third phase of the hybrid learning plan.

This comes after some students and teachers in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) moved into phase 2 of the reopening process on Monday.

Phase 3 will begin on Monday, Oct. 26, giving all students and teachers the option of whether to return to the classroom or continue virtual learning.

Originally, this date depended on Chatham County’s COVID-19 transmission rate, which reflects the number of new cases in the last two weeks per 100,000 residents.

The goal is to see the county in a low-to-moderate transmission level, but based on data from the Coastal Health District, Chatham isn’t there just yet.

Community transmission index as of Oct. 5 (Coastal Health District)

The board heard from several parents who say they’d rather see the decision reversed.

“There is no doubt, that by opening the doors to the school buildings, people will get sick and some will die, and it is only a matter of time that happens to someone under Dr. Levett’s charge,” said Kristy Edenfield, a concerned citizen. “And I can’t imagine the amount of pain that she will feel when it happens.”

Board members also voted unanimously to ask Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett to consider a financial incentive for all school district staff members who return to work.

