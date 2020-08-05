Savannah woman creates ‘essential bundles’ to donate to area educators

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – A Savannah woman is making sure teachers have everything they need for the upcoming school year, one bundle at a time.

Felicia Nicole is a teacher specialist for the Chatham County School System. Her project started with a few baskets filled with essential products like Lysol wipes, sanitizer and other necessities. After posting to Facebook, Nicole had donors across the state reach out and join her efforts.

Nicole created one-hundred baskets that she plans to hand out to local teachers over the next week.

“With everything going on in the world, regardless if teachers have to go back and teach in person or virtually, I wanted to provide them with some essentials to keep them uplifted,” Nicole explains.

Teachers say having these supplies donated saves them money and lifts a weight off their shoulders.

“It means a lot. As teachers, we do pull out of pocket for a lot of expenses. To have someone like Felicia to donate these supplies, these essential supplies that we need for this pandemic, is such a great blessing,” says second-year teacher, Melanie West.

Nicole will be distributing the bundles this week to Effingham, Bryan and Chatham county teachers.

If you’d like to make a contribution, you can reach out to Felicia Nicole on Facebook.