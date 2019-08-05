Savannah-Chatham County students return to the classrooms!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – It is back to the books for thousands of students in Savannah-Chatham County. Monday marked the first day of the new school year for SCCPSS.

The Senior Director of Transportation, Carol Valentine, told News 3 her drivers have been practicing their routes and are well-prepared. School officials just urge parents to ensure their children are lined up at the bus stops every morning, out of the street, and clearly visible. The buses will have monitors every day who will be looking out for any fighting or bullying on board.

Savannah Police tweeted they will be out in full force, watching for any drivers speeding in school zones.

In terms of safety, students are still required to wear clear or mesh backpacks. Each middle school, high school, and K-8 school will have an armed School Resource Officer. Some School Safety Officers will also patrol the halls at elementary schools.

The school board voted last year to give schools an additional 33 counselors and psychologists. Counselors took a 40-hour course on mental health first aid over the summer. This type of training includes identifying students who are struggling and connecting them with the resources to help. The district also has a crisis team on-call.

SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett is touring schools across the district on Monday and Tuesday. News 3 met up with her at Isle of Hope Elementary School.

She said her main goal is ensuring students reach their full potential.

“Our goal is to provide the most wonderful, engaging, productive educational experience everywhere (…) The thing is, we are indeed allowing our young people to experience advantages they may not experience in other places.” Dr. Ann Levett, SCCPSS Superintendent

Dr. Levett also urges parents to stay involved and volunteer throughout the school year.