SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Back to school is underway in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, and parents and schools are gearing up for the 2023 school year in different ways.

Parents say the best way to make sure your child is successful this school year is by getting them on a schedule and checking school websites and lists to be sure they have all the supplies they need.

“Since last week, they have been starting on their sleep schedule, getting them to bed at 8 o’clock making, sure dinner is ready by 7:30 p.m., so we can get them back on the schedule for school because it’s hard,” said Teedris Burgess, a grandmother. “Summertime, they are having fun and they are up late on their computers and on their phones, so now it’s time to get back in order.”

For the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, school starts tomorrow, Aug. 3.

