Sales tax-free weekend in SC, Fla.: What back-to-school shoppers should know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The sales tax-free weekend kicks off on Friday, Aug. 2, in South Carolina and Florida, to the delight of back-to-school shoppers in both states. It’s the time where school essentials are exempt from sales taxes.

In South Carolina, shoppers can enjoy the break from paying taxes on select school-related items through Sunday, Aug. 4. Florida’s sale tax-free period extends through Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Families living in Georgia might want to make a quick road trip across state lines to take advantage of the break from sales taxes since Georgia has not participated in the weekend since 2016 and will once again opt out in 2019.

The state stopped participating due to the financial cost of the holiday, which cost Georgia’s local and state governments about $70 million in lost revenue, AJC.com reported.

South Carolina’s sales tax holiday, which began in 2000, allows for shoppers to disregard the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Shoppers in the state have saved between $2 million and $3 million dollars during this period.

Items like clothing, shoes, accessories, school supplies, backpacks, computers and dorm room items qualify for the exemption.

The Department of Revenue provides shopping list examples on its website to give people more specific ideas of exempt and non-exempt items.

You can view them here.

In Florida, no sales tax or local option tax will be collected this weekend when customers buy items including:

Clothes, shoes and some accessories that cost $60 or less

Some school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Personal computers and some computer accessories that cost $1,000 or less

For more information on Florida’s sales tax-free weekend, click here.