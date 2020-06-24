Ready Set Go! Back to School to host school supplies giveaway; how to donate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Ready Set Go! Back to School (RSGBTS) expo is taking on a new form this year but organizers are working hard to make sure children get the school supplies they need.

This year, a drive-thru giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, starting at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Recreation Center (60B Priscilla D. Thomas Way).

Unlike the annual expo, this event will focus on the distribution of school supplies. There will not be entertainment or a health information fair.

Families will be asked to stay in their cars with their trunks open while volunteers give them supplies.

How to donate

This year more than ever, families will need assistance with buying supplies for their children.

And like most businesses and organizations, RSGBTS has been affected by the pandemic and is struggling with funds and supplies.

As of now, committed dollars are at 50% of where they need to be — meaning the organization is $12,000 short of needed funds to provide bags with 6-8 items included for 5,000 students.

Essential supplies needed include:

notebook paper

composition books

folders

colored pencils

crayons

pencils

pens

book bags (clear or mesh preferred)

Donations are accepted at the following drop off-locations:

AT&T store (214 Mall Blvd.)

Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Rd. in Garden City)

WSAV is proud to partner with RSGBTS for another school year. Visit here for information on becoming a sponsor and more.