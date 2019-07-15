Ready Set Go! Back to School needs your help ahead of annual expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 54 percent of local students will start their first week of classes without paper, pencils, backpacks or uniforms when the 2019-20 school year gets underway in just a few weeks.

Organizers of the annual “Ready! Set! Go! Back to School” (RSGBTS) expo, which returns to Savannah’s Civic Center Arena on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., hope this year’s event will help prepare every child for a successful academic year.

In 2018 during its 10th year, RSGBTS gave 500 students backpacks and essential school supplies.

Along with students receiving much-needed essentials, kids will get treated to back-to-school haircuts, polished nails and entertainment while parents learn valuable information regarding health, nutrition, safety, health screenings and after-school programs.

The expo will also offer a dental screen and school registration information.

You can help RSGBTS reach its goal of providing local kids with 5,500 bags of school supplies loaded up with 10-12 school items each.

Event organizers are accepting help in the form of financial donations, school supplies and volunteering.

RSGBTS is free and open to the public.

For more information on how you can help, visit rsgbacktoschool.org.