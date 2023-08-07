SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school expo over the weekend for any parents or teachers needing supplies for their students.

For Ready Set Go! Back to School, it’s all about giving back, and with schools back in the swing of things, they wanted to give students one last chance to stock up before Monday morning.

“We’re giving school supplies galore,” said Tommie West, treasurer for Ready Set Go. “It’s like a plethora of whatever.”

With paper, pencils, pens, gift cards, hygiene products and more, several local organizations spent their Saturday morning with Ready Set Go, providing for students. Even WSAV had a table with supplies.

“It’s been crazy,” said West. “We’ve had so many giveaways that people are probably just worn out with them, but I think no matter what, they still come here because we’ve got a little extra.”

West said some kids have already sat through their first day without everything that they need, so Saturday’s event was about filling in any gaps.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from,” said West. “It’s not just Chatham County or Savannah… You can come from New York, if you need something and you’re here, we’ll supply it to you.”

Ready Set Go says that a prepared student makes for an engaged student, one who’s excited about learning.

“One thing about Savannah is they always have something for the babies, and I love that,” said one mother in attendance, Ebony Smalls.

Smalls traveled all the way from Beaufort to cross the last items off of her son’s back-to-school list. She said events like these can be an enormous help to those that need it.

“These babies, they need guidance, you know, and structure and to show that somebody actually loves, because you don’t know what a child is going through in a household,” said Smalls. “To show that somebody really does care and wants to help, that’s a blessing.”

Although the drive is over, Ready Set Go has already planned a January “repack” for the supplies that run out during the first half of the school year.