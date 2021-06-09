Ready Set Go! Back to School expo returns; where to donate supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Organizers are gearing up for the annual Ready Set Go! Back to School giveaway.

Now in its 13th year, the event provides thousands of students with school supplies, setting them up for success in the classroom.

The Pack the Trunk giveaway is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Garden City Recreation Center (160 Priscilla Thomas Way). Attendees are asked to open their trunks and go through the drive-thru so volunteers can safely distribute school supplies.

Feed the Hungry will also be on-site giving away boxed food and produce to families.

To serve upwards of 5,000 students, Ready Set Go! Back to School is asking for the community’s help.

Those interested in volunteering, sponsoring or donating to Pack the Trunk can visit rsgbacktoschool.org.

WSAV, a proud sponsor of the event, is On Your Side with how you can get involved. Take a look below at the drop-off locations and supplies needed.

Drop-off locations

AT&T in Savannah (314 Mall Blvd)

Center Parc Credit Union in Pooler, located inside Walmart (160 Pooler Pkwy)

Center Parc Credit Union in Savannah, (6000 Ogeechee Rd)

WSAV-TV (1430 Victory Dr)

Items needed

Elementary supplies:

3-prong, 2-pocket folders

kids scissors

wide ruled notebook paper

crayons

composition books

index cards

glue sticks

hand sanitizer

pens/pencils

dry erase markers

Midde and high school supplies: