Pandemic-EBT program offers families additional help during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services offers additional help for parents feeding their children during the pandemic.

The Pandemic Electrontic Benefit Transfer (EBT) is a part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The Pandemic-EBT is for children who received free or reduced-price school meals last year but their school was closed.

With the program parents will get a one-time payment of $256.50 per child.

Families that already receive snap benefits don’t have to apply.

The money will automatically be loaded to families’ electronic benefit transfers cards if their child qualified for free or reduced meal programs.

For parents who did not receive the one-time payment but qualify for the program, they can fill out an application online.

Find the application here.

Learn more about the Pandemic-EBT program here.