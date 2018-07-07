Operation Backpack kicks off in the Lowcountry

United Way of the Lowcountry is collecting school supplies and donations to make sure every child has a backpack full of supplies when school starts again in August.

Last year the program provided supplies and uniform shirts for 600 students in Beaufort and Jasper counties; this year they plan to help 1,000 students.

The list of school supplies include:

Pocket Folders (2 pockets)

Crayola Washable Markers

#2 Pencils (box of 12 count)

Ruler (12 inch, clear if possible)

Glue Sticks

Composition Notebooks (marble)

Index cards

Highlighter (Yellow)

Hand Sanitizer

Box of Facial Tissue

Crayons (24 count)

Filler Paper

Zipper-Seal Quart and Gallon Bags

Wet Wipes

Roll of Paper Towels

Gift Cards (Walmart)

Monetary donations and gift cards will be used to purchase size-specific school uniform shirts and additional school supplies. Monetary donations can be made online at www.uwlowcountry.org or by texting BACKPACK2018 to 71777. Checks should be made out to United Way of the Lowcountry with “Operation Backpack ” in the memo. Lowcountry

Gift cards and checks should be mailed to:

United Way of the Lowcountry

P.O. Box 202

Beaufort, SC 29901

Donation boxes have been placed at various locations throughout the Lowcountry including:

Beaufort One Blood – 1001 Boundary Street, Suite A United Way of the Lowcountry Office – 1277 Ribaut Road Bluffton United Way of the Lowcountry Office – 10 Buckingham Plantation Dr. Suite D Synovus Bank – 3 Belfair Village Drive Hilton Head Island Synovus Bank – 210 Central Avenue

Lady’s Island CBC National Bank – 36 Sea Island Parkway Okatie Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority – 6 Snake Road Port Royal CBC National Bank – 1700 Ribaut Road Merry Maids – 860 Parris Island Gateway (BiLo Shopping Center) YMCA – 1801 Richmond Avenue

Jasper County Kim Malphrus Realty – 2789 N Okatie Highway (Ridgeland) South State Bank -10671 S Jacob Smart Blvd (Ridgeland) South State Bank – 21979 Whyte Hardee Blvd (Hardeeville)