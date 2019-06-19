Operation Backpack: Donating school supplies, uniforms to Lowcountry students

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry organizers are gearing up for another year of Operation Backpack: an initiative to get school supplies and uniforms to every student.

Last year, United Way of the Lowcountry Women United says they provided school supplies and uniform shirts to more than 1,000 students throughout the Beaufort and Jasper counties.

This year, the goal is to help 1,250 students.

Women United is asking for monetary donations and the school supplies. The following items can be dropped off at various locations (listed below) through August 1:

Pocket Folders (2 pockets)

Crayola Washable Markers

#2 Pencils (box of 12 count)

Colored Pencils

Ruler (12 inch, clear if possible)

Glue Sticks

Composition Notebooks (marble)

Index cards

Highlighter (Yellow)

Hand Sanitizer

Box of Facial Tissue

Crayons (24 count)

Filler Paper

Zipper-Seal Quart and Gallon Bags

Wet Wipes

Roll of Paper Towels

Expo Dry Erase Markers

Beach Towels

The group says monetary donations and gift cards will be used to purchase size-specific uniform shirts as well as more school supplies. Monetary donations can be made online or by texting BACKPACK2019 to 71777.

Checks should be made out to United Way of the Lowcountry with “Operation Backpack” in the memo.

Gift cards and checks should be mailed to:

United Way of the Lowcountry

P.O. Box 202

Beaufort, SC 29901

Donation boxes have been set up at the following locations:

Beaufort

SugarBelle – 905 Boundary Street

United Way of the Lowcountry Office – 1277 Ribaut Road

Bluffton

United Way of the Lowcountry Office – 10 Buckingham Plantation Dr. Suite D

Synovus Bank – 3 Belfair Village Drive

Carolina Heritage Insurance – 198 Okatie Village Drive, Suite 102

Hilton Head Island

Synovus Bank – 210 Central Avenue

Carolina Heritage Insurance – 92 N Main Street, Suite C

May River Dermatology – 25 Hospital Center Commons, Suite 200

Lady’s Island

Retreat at Lady’s Island – 9 Sunset Blvd

Okatie

Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority – 6 Snake Road

Port Royal

May River Dermatology – 1813 Richmond Avenue

YMCA – 1801 Richmond Avenue

Corner Perk – 1628 Paris Avenue

Hardeeville

Jasper County Chamber of Commerce – 36 Main Street

Ridgeland

Jasper County Chamber of Commerce – 403 Russell Street

For more information, visit United Way of the Lowcountry’s website or contact Jaime Dailey-Vergara by e-mail or phone (843-982-3040).