Local health departments to provide back-to-school screenings at no cost

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local health departments will be offering Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screenings at no cost to families next week before the start of the new school year.

The screenings are required for any student entering the Georgia school system, meaning they have never before enrolled in a school in the state.

Normally, a $30 fee would apply when getting the screening through the Coastal Health District.

The health departments in Effingham, Liberty and Long counties are offering the screenings on the following days, though an appointment is required:

Chatham County Health Department Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 14 Call 912-356-2441 to schedule

Effingham County Health Department (802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield) Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 20 Call 912-754-6484 to schedule

Glynn County Health Department Monday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 14 To schedule, call 912-264-3961 and choose option 9

Liberty County Health Department (1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville) Monday, Aug. 17, and Tuesday, Aug. 18 Call 912-876-2173 to schedule

Long County Health Department (584 North Macon Street, Ludowici) Monday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 8 to 4 p.m. Call 912-545-2107 to schedule



Immunization services will also be available at regular cost. Most insurance is accepted and there are low-cost options for people without insurance.

Children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are attending 7th grade — and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 — must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine.

A new entrant means any child entering a school in Georgia for the first time or entering after having been absent from a school in the state for more than 12 months or one school year.

Health officials say the HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys starting at ages 11–12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

Call your local health department to schedule an appointment.

For more information on childhood immunizations, visit gachd.org/immunizations.