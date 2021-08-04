Montgomery County Schools delays first day due to COVID-19 cases

MOUNT VERNON, Ga. (WSAV) – Montgomery County Schools is delaying its first day of school one week due to COVID-19 cases.

It’s the second school district in the Coastal Empire to push the first day. The Evans County School District postponed the start of school until Monday, Aug. 9.

The Montgomery County Board of Education announced the decision to delay last Friday, after considering the number of staff members who have been recently quarantined.

Open House will now be held Monday, Aug. 9, followed by the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

As of Friday, four teachers tested positive, along with one student. In total, 10 teachers, four students and one other staff member were quarantined.

According to the board, most extracurricular activities haven’t been directly affected by quarantined staff. Therefore, practices will continue in accordance with the Georgia High School Association’s COVID-19 regulations.

“Our top priority is keeping students and staff safe,” the board stated. “Thank you again for your support and understanding.”

WSAV News 3 spoke with Superintendent Mark Davidson Wednesday, who said there have not yet been any changes made to the district’s mask policy. Masks are only required on school buses and are strongly encouraged in buildings.

This comes amid a surge of the contagious delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated guidelines, recommending masks be worn indoors in areas where the coronavirus is surging — and even for those who are vaccinated.

Health officials are still urging the public to get vaccinated to maximize protection from COVID-19 and the delta variant.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, just a quarter of Montgomery County residents are fully vaccinated.