Long County School District delays reopening of schools, offers virtual option for students

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County School District (LCSD) announced the district’s decision to delay the reopening of schools to August 10.

LCSD also announced the district’s plans to offer an online option for students.

The Virtual School Option will be available to families who do not feel it is safe to return to the traditional classroom.

The virtual option begins August 17.

Parents must complete the online registration for the Virtual School Option by July 21.

The online registration can be found at the LCSD website at longcountyps.com

Additional details and guidelines are included with the application.

LCSD teachers return on to work July 24.

The district says the additional time will allow teachers and staff to be trained on COVID-19 safety measures and cleaning techniques, as well as to facilitate virtual learning.