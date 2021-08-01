Local parents express concerns with sending children back to school amid rising COVID cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With students returning to school this week, many parents are finding themselves anxious due to COVID-19 cases back on the rise.

on Wednesday, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will open their doors and return to in-person learning.

Even though students will be required to mask up, there remains some concern among parents in the community about what might be in store.

“There’s always going to be a bit of concern, I mean it would be silly to say that there’s zero concern, but I think we’re all going to play it by ear and if things get really bad of course, we pull back and if things get better we go forward,” Jessica Quinones, a parent herself, said.

Teachers throughout the coastal empire and Lowcountry will remain cautious in the classroom. Taking all the necessary precautions in order to keep their students safe.

“I know in class we did a lot of sanitizing, desks in between kids, washing hands, so still taking all those precautions this year but super excited to be back in person and be able to have the kids in class with us,” Bryan County teacher, April Bonner said.

Even though SCCPSS has yet to address the possibility of going remote should covid cases continue to rise, the possibility remains. Which will have major implications on both parents and teachers alike.

“As a parent, I think the school system has the best interests of the kids and the families at heart, so I think if that is something we have to return to the teachers are going to embrace it and do the best they can and I know the parents will also,” Bonner said.