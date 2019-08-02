Local churches hosting back-to-school haircut events in Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Before the first day of school, a few local churches are hosting free haircut events to make sure students look and feel great for the new year.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, Reborn Nation Church is teaming up with stylists in the area for the free haircut event. Kids of all ages are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stop by the church in Bloomingdale at 6924 GA-17 from 2 to 5 p.m. Bilingual hairdressers will be participating for Spanish speaking visitors.

For more information visit myrebornnation.com or call 912-988-3586.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Ignite Church and Harvest Christian Assembly are teaming up for free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and food for students, again, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JF Gregory City Park (521 Cedar St. in Richmond Hill).

Have a local free haircut event to add? Email us here.