Local bus driver shortages prompt early school dismissals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – COVID-19 continues to impact school operations, including on buses.

Officials say shortages already being experienced within school districts have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The latest changes come from Bulloch County Schools and the Jasper County School District, both dismissing bus riders ahead of normal dismissal times.

Jasper County’s first day of school Monday was apparently met with major bus problems. Parents took to Facebook, with some claiming their kids weren’t picked up in the morning. Others said their children didn’t arrive home until close to 10 p.m.

To compensate for delays, the district announced bus dismissal for elementary school will begin at 1:45 p.m., with the first haul of students leaving at 2 p.m.

The district expects this to last for the next six to 12 weeks.

In Bulloch County, riders in elementary schools, except Portal, will be picked up by the bus 20 minutes early. And morning pickup times for students who ride bus routes 1903, 2211 and 1605 will be temporarily adjusted.

Both school districts say they’re working diligently to train and hire more drivers.

Bulloch County Schools has 15 open bus driver positions that need to be filled.

The Jasper County School District also has open job listings for driver roles. Officials say they’re exploring other avenues, including contract services for transportation.

They’re also urging anyone with a CDL to complete the required 20-hour course and assist with driving buses.