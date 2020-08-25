Live Oak Public Libraries offer student resources for virtual learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Live Oak Public Libraries are helping students make the transition to virtual learning.

The branches are back open after having to close their doors for weeks due to the pandemic.

Now, they are creating online resources to help students learn from home, like free online tutoring and videos for student success and engagement.

“Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are doing all virtual learning this year, so we are working with them to do some videos that can support learning as well,” Live Oak Public Libraries Executive Director David Singleton said.

The libraries are also making their devices available for students if they don’t have one they can use at home. All they have to do is call ahead to reserve a computer.

“We have capacity limits on our buildings and that allows us to really enforce social distancing,” Singleton said.

“We currently have an hour limit for people using library computers. If they need more time, just let us know in advance and we can work with them to make that happen. But they can absolutely use our computers for classes,” he added.

The 16 locations are also working to keep visitors safe and healthy while using the library’s resources and devices.

“We have a number of protocols in place. All staff wears a mask and we ask people coming in for the day to wear a mask as well,” Singleton said. “When people return things to the library, they’re quarantined for three days because studies have found that the virus can last about 48 hours on library materials.”

Singleton says students PreK-12 can find virtual learning resources on the library’s website 24 hours a day for free. All you need is a library account, which you can apply for online.

“We are here to support students and the community during this really difficult time,” Singleton said. “We want people to come in, but we respect their ability to use the library from any place, including on their phone or tablet or computer.”