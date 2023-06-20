SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many schools this summer are providing immunization and screening clinics this summer to help parents get their kids prepared for school this fall. Below is a list of clinics provided by the Coastal Health District that you can visit in order to ensure your child has the proper immunizations and screenings before attending school.

Bryan County

Richmond Hill Clinic:

June 27 & July 18, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. by appointment

66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill

Schedule online: https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/rh-school

Schedule by phone: (912) 756-2611

Pembroke Clinic:

June 28 & July 19, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. by appointment

430 Ledford Street, Pembroke

Schedule online: https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/pembroke-school

Schedule by phone: (912) 653-4331

Camden County

Woodbine Clinic:

June 22, July 11, July 20, July 25 by appointment

1501 Georgia Avenue in Woodbine

Schedule online: https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/woodbine

Schedule by phone: (912) 576-3040

School vaccination and screening appointments are offered by appointment each clinic day at the Health Department in St. Marys and can be scheduled by calling (912) 882-8515.

Chatham County

Kinder Klinic

These clinics are for students entering Pre-K and Kindergarten who need screenings and/or vaccinations.

June 22 & 29, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. by appointment

1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah

Schedule online: https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/kinder

Schedule by phone: 912-356-2441

Free Screening Events

These clinics offer FREE eye, ear, dental, and nutrition screenings, which are required for all students entering a Georgia school for the first time – no matter what the grade level.

July 20 & 27, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED

1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah

Walk-ins welcome. Questions? Call 912-356-2441.

All other school vaccination appointments and screenings can be scheduled during normal clinic hours by calling 912-356-2441.

Glynn County

The Glynn County Health Department is offering walk-in service all summer for children and teens who need vaccinations and screenings for the upcoming school year.

Immunizations and screenings are available without an appointment during regular clinic hours, including after the school and work day on Thursdays. The clinic is open:

Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m.

Thursday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The clinic is closed on the last business day of each month for inventory.

If you have questions, please contact the Glynn County Health Department at (912) 264-3961.

Liberty County

Hinesville Clinic:

June 15, July 20, July 27, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. by appointment

1113 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville

Schedule online: https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/liberty-school

Schedule by phone: (912) 876-2173

Long County

Ludowici Clinic:

June 22, July 13, August 24, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 am. & 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. by appointment

584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

Schedule online: https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/Long-School

Schedule by phone: (912) 545-2107

McIntosh County

Townsend Clinic:

July 27 & August 3, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., and August 10, 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. by appointment

1335 GA Highway 57, Townsend

Schedule online: https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/mcintosh-school

Schedule by phone: (912) 832-5473

School Requirements

All students that will be attending a Georgia school for the first time must have a Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form. “First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before at any time in their lives.

In addition, children attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. (“New entrant” means any child entering any school in Georgia for the first time or entering after having been absent from a Georgia school for more than 12 months or one school year).

All students entering or transferring into 11th grade will need a meningococcal booster shot (MCV4), unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.

All health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties offer eye, ear, dental, and nutrition screens as well as immunizations all year round.