LIST: Back-to-school giveaways in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be heading back to the classroom next month.

Several community events are coming up to get kids ready for their first day.

Take a look below at the back-to-school giveaways coming up. Do you have one to share? Email breakingnews@wsav.com and we’ll add it to the list.

Wednesday, July 28

Back 2 School Giveaway

Living Hope Community Fellowship (LHCF) is hosting their annual Back 2 School Giveaway outreach event on Wednesday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LHCF Garden City Campus (5008 Augusta Road). The event is free and open to the public.

Families may drive through or walk up to receive school supplies for grades K-12 and packaged

refreshments.

Attendees will be entered into drawings for exciting back-to-school prizes to be

announced during the week following the event.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Ready Set Go! Back to School

Now in its 13th year, Ready Set Go! Back to School provides thousands of students with essential school supplies, setting them up for success in the classroom.

The Pack the Trunk giveaway is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Garden City Recreation Center (160 Priscilla Thomas Way).

Attendees are asked to open their trunks and go through the drive-thru so volunteers can safely distribute school supplies. Feed the Hungry will also be on-site giving away boxed food and produce to families.

Interested in donating? Click or tap here to see a list of drop-off locations and needed items.

Back to school for Windsor Forest and White Bluff elementary schools

A back-to-school drive-thru event is set for Aug. 7 at Windsor Forest Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face masks are required.

Students from Windsor Forest and White Bluff elementary schools are invited to attend, though registration must be completed online.

The event will feature music DJ Dirty Redd, a school supply giveaway and haircuts.

Organizers are looking for more community partners to donate barber services and schools supplies. Contact Terico Moore at 912-395-3353 (ext. 759622) or Brenda Kennedy at 912-395-3325 (ext. 7561003) for further details.