LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The beginning of the school year is right around the corner and many school systems around the country are experiencing bus driver shortages – Liberty County School System is one of them.

August 2 is the first day of school for Liberty County students, and bus drivers are still a major need. The school system currently has about 79 drivers to cover 85 routes. They are trying to fill at least 35 positions. This is forcing the school system to change the bell schedule.

“The difference is we’re going to start high school before we start middle school,” Franklin Perry, Liberty County School System superintendent said. “So, the buses will unload the high school and then go to the middle school to actually get them on time. That’s really the biggest difference.”

Perry tells WSAV that without changing the schedule, students would show up 20 to 30 minutes late several days out of the week. This caused disruption in the classroom.

“They [Teachers] were having to go back and re-teach,” Perry continued. “Then even in the afternoon our teachers were having to wait around for late buses. We want to try to eliminate that.”

The director of transportation, Tracee Hill, said they started to see a significant decline in bus driver applicants after the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with vacancies, she adds that they are having to deal with drivers calling out from work.

“On average, we have about 10 to 12 call outs per day,” Hill said. “When a driver calls out, we now have to double and triple the route on another driver. So right now, our drivers are doing the work of drivers that we are short.”

Perry asks parents and students to work with them as changes are put into place.

“Be at the bus stop on time,” He said. “If bus drivers have to wait for you to come out of the house, then that’s delaying them from getting there. It’s going to take all of us working together to really make this happen.”

Start Times:

Elementary School: 7:30 a.m.

Middle School: 8:45 a.m.

High School: 8:25 a.m.

End Times:

Elementary School: 2:00 p.m.

Middle School: 3:35 p.m.

High school: 3:15 p.m.