LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — School is already back in session for Liberty County and students are stepping back into the classrooms.

The Liberty County School System called all community members to participate in DayOne 2023 to create an inviting atmosphere on the first day.

Teachers and staff members welcomed students by encouraging them about the upcoming school year and giving each a pencil.

Taylors Creek Elementary was letting students in as early as 7 a.m. As the tiger mascot waved and posed for photos, it’s fair to say it eased some of the tension.

At Bradwell Institute, band members drummed up beats as cheerleaders danced. Community members were also there to greet the new class.

WSAV spoke with Principal Kenyatta Gilmore who said she is excited about the upcoming school year.

“We are very excited here at Taylors Creek,” Gilmore said. “It started yesterday at the open house. We actually got to meet so many of our scholars. They were excited, and we were excited. Our teachers have had a restful summer, so we are excited to be back in the building with our scholars.”

Previously on News 3, we reported on Liberty County School System’s bus driver shortage. Because of the shortage, there were changes made to bell schedules. Superintendent Franklin Perry tells us this change will make sure kids get to and from school at a reasonable time.

The principal of Frank Long Elementary, Debra Sukaratana, said they welcome this time change.

“It’s going to be a good thing for our transportation department to make things run a bit more smoother,” Sukarantana said. “And simply it means we can welcome our boys and girls a little bit earlier in the morning.”

Gilmore had a few encouraging words for students entering the new school year in Liberty County.

“Stay positive. Be intentional every day. Keep the main thing the main thing. Set a goal. Even if you have a setback just know that you have teachers and you have other staff members here in the Liberty County School System that want to see you succeed.”