Kroger donates $10,000 to help teachers in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Kroger’s Atlanta Division is donating $10,000 in gift cards to help teachers in the Savannah–Chatham County Public School System to purchase supplies instead of hosting its traditional Teacher Supply Giveaway events.

“Whether teaching in a classroom or virtually, we know that the need for supplies is still critical,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina.

“Each year, an increasing number of teachers are forced to use their own paycheck to purchase classroom supplies and this year is no different. We hope the gift cards will provide teachers with additional resources to support the important role they play in our children’s lives.”

In the past, Kroger has hosted local Teacher Supply Giveaway events. Teachers are invited to pick out free items for their classrooms, from hand sanitizer to copy paper and markers.

“We will miss the energy and enthusiasm generated by the local events but are excited about the opportunity to continue Kroger’s support for our teachers,” Turner said.

In total, Kroger is donating a total of $95,000 in gift cards to school districts in Bibb, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Richmond and Rockdale counties, as well as Atlanta Public Schools.