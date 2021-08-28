Jasper County schools transition to virtual learning

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County School District has suspended in-person learning until Sept. 10 citing the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

The school district says it will reassess its COVID situation prior to returning in case of future changes. Students will shift to virtual learning and those needing access to devices can pick them up at their school on Monday.

The district says teachers will instruct virtually from their classrooms. Earlier this week, Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School paused in-person learning after 24 students and staff were infected and 96 were quarantined.

