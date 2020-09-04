Jasper County School District announces plans for selected in-person learning

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Friday Jasper County School District (JCSD) released new information regarding their Hybrid Model for in-person learning.
The Hybrid Model involves students and teachers phasing into in-person learning..
JCSD released dates for the three stages of the Hybrid Model.
- September 14
- Phase One – Specified Special Ed Sub-Groups
- September 29
- Phase Two – Pre-K thru 5th grade
- October 12
- Phase Three – 6th thru 12th grade
JCSD says parents will continue to have the option of virtual learning, if desired. Parents who selected the 100% Virtual Option can continue as requested.