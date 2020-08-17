Hundreds of area students and teachers return to the classroom Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five school districts across our area will offer both an in-person and virtual learning option today.

One district will begin the school year completely online.

Appling, Bryan, Bulloch, Coffee, and Screven counties offer face-to-face instruction Monday.

The decision comes with mounting anxiety and concern amid the pandemic.

Jasper county students will start their school year virtually. School leaders say they have not ruled out the possibility of returning to in-person learning at some point during the semester.

School leaders say in-person learning will happen in a traditional classroom settings with physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting.

Masks are strongly encouraged but optional for students in Appling, Bulloch and Coffee counties.

They are required in Bryan county and on school buses in Screven county.