Hilton Head student asking for community’s support, supplies for teachers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – School may look a little different this year, but teachers still need to be prepared regardless.

Now one Lowcountry student is doing her part to help.

Mallory Russell will be seeing her teacher through a screen to start the year, but the Hilton Head High student hopes to return to the classroom. And when she does she wants her teachers to be ready to teach, safely.

That’s why Mallory created the Students 4 Teachers supply drive.

This Sunday, she is asking the public to drive by and drop off supplies at Hilton Head High school. Things like hand sanitizer, wipes, Lysol spray, kleenex, and of course pencils, pens, and paper.

Her goal? To help get them back in the classroom by giving educators the tools they need to help students be successful.

“It is just important to help out in your community and when you go to college its important to know you helped out in that sort of way,” said Mallory. “They need this sort of stuff every year. I know in the past my teachers have gotten stressed because they don’t have the supplies needed. So they are thankful for it.”

The drive is Sunday from 1 pm until 4 pm in front of Hilton Head Island High School.

You can drive by and drop off whatever you think might help, no contact delivery.

The supplies will be divvied up to teachers who need it around the area.