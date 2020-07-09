Help Hardeeville ‘Fill the Bus’ with school, cleaning supplies

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time once again for Hardeeville’s “Fill the Bus,” a donation drive for school supplies.

The event, hosted by the City of Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department, will benefit students at Hardeeville Elementary, Royal Live Oaks Academy and Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School.

The drive begins Monday, July 13 and runs through Friday, Aug. 7. Regular school supplies, including #2 pencils, 24 count crayons, dry erase markers and earbuds are need as well as cleaning supplies. A full list is below.

Donations can be dropped off at the main entrance of City Hall at 205 Main St.

For more information, call the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department 843-784-2231.