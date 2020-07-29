SCCPSS may extend virtual learning beyond Labor Day

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) continues to solidify plans for the upcoming school year as learning takes on a new form.

Students head back to the class virtually on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and will continue online classes at least through Labor Day. However, Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says returning right after Sept. 7 might not be the best option at this point.

School board members met Wednesday to get a better picture of the district’s plan so far, including options for students who may not have substantial internet service.

Students will be able to access independent learning packets, which are paper-based, and can be submitted for grading through picture, email or hard copy.

In other cases, students will be provided assignments on a flash drive to be completed on a Chromebook without the need for internet service.

SCCPSS says staff members are receiving training on the platforms that will be used this year. More than 300 substitute teachers are receiving training on virtual learning as well.

And while the attention is often on the students’ well-being, the board also discussed how staff members are feeling about the upcoming year.

Officials at SCCPSS say the majority of staffers are concerned about going into any building and would prefer to work remotely. But those who do feel alright returning might be able to help provide a sense of comfort to others.

When the time comes for staff to return, temperatures will be taken daily and they will be screened for symptoms.

Levett says COVID-19 transmission needs to be going down for a certain period of time for in-person learning to resume.

SCCPSS is following the guidance of public health officials and will return in a phased approach when it is safe to do so. Levett says students with critical needs and early learners will go back first.

Watch Wednesday’s full meeting: