Gov. Brian Kemp issues back to school recommendations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp outlined guidelines for school district’s debating on how to reopen in the fall. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System will vote on July 16th to determine when and how students will return for the upcoming school year.

Screening and evaluating students, prohibiting unnecessary visitors, and moving lunches to the classrooms are just some of the recommendations outlined in Kemp’s order.

SCCPSS Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett is pushing for virtual education––citing the spike in local COVID-19 cases.

Thursday’s vote will impact more than 37,000 students and about 5,000 teachers, in addition to their families. Educators and parents told WSAV they are concerned about the challenges online learning presents––specifically for working parents who cannot afford daycare.

Some teachers said they do not know how they will care for their children if they are teaching from an empty classroom. Although several parents said they feel online education is the best option right now, they questioned the quality of a completely virtual curriculum.

Thursday’s vote will determine whether or not Levett’s virtual plan will move forward, and if August 5th’s scheduled start date could be delayed.

“We need time for our teachers to get ready for virtual learning and getting ready for when we’re able to make the switch to face-to-face learning. It’s a very different environment and I want to acknowledge the fact that you know we learned a lot from the spring. We have now made so many more changes that makes it possible for us to have a much better virtual learning experience,” Levett said.

An informal video conference session will be held online at 11:00 a.m. followed by the Regular Board Meeting at 2:00 p.m.

