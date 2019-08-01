Getting on the bus: Beloved SCCPSS bus driver shares what you need to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens of school buses hit the road today in preparation for the first day of school for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System on Monday.

On one of those buses was Florence Praylo, a 33-year veteran bus driver who says not much has changed since she started — except that her current bus has air conditioning.

“I enjoy the students, talking to the parents,” says Praylo. “In the beginning, I always lay down my rules.”

These live test routes are extremely important, says Superintendent Dr. Levett. She says they want to make sure that they have all the timing correct for the routes.

“Sometimes there are changes that need to be made based on construction, sometimes maybe based on what is going on in the neighborhood,” says Dr. Levett.

What is also important, says Praylo, are the different hats that she and her colleagues have to wear every year for their students. Guidance counselor, teacher and psychologist are just some of the roles she says she has had to step in.

Both Praylo and Dr. Levett said parents should ask any questions they have before the school year starts.

If you have a question or need to learn information about the Department of Transportation, call 912-395-5591 or visit sccpss.com.