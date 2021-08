GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The final back-to-school giveaway was held on Saturday in Garden City. The goal was to help local students get the supplies they need to succeed this school year.

Families drove through the parking lot of the Garden City Recreation Center, where volunteers placed school supplies and boxed food in their trunks. The event was free and open to the public.

