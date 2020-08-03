Effingham County schools using new technology to clean and protect against virus

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County School District is preparing to welcome back students and staff for the upcoming school year.

For those who will be coming back to face-to-face learning, the district is making sure they are doing everything they can to prepare for a safe return, including a lot of cleaning.

The school district is teaming up with infection control company Ecovasive. The company uses a non-toxic, electrostatic spray to clean surfaces.

“The product we use is labeled a biostatic. A biostatic is a product that kills when it dries mechanically. What it does is create spikes so that it punctures the microbes that carry the viral bacterial fungus,” says owner of Ecovasive, Mitch Hambrick.

The product lasts 90 days and was used to spray all buildings in the school district.

The safety coordinator for the Effingham County School District says they want people to know they are preparing and taking all the necessary measures to keep students and staff safe.

“We are sanitizing in the classrooms, in the bathrooms, high contact areas like doorknobs and stuff like that. We’ve put plastic shields in the cafeteria lines and were sanitizing the buses in between route,” Larissa Knight explains.

Right now, the district has not decided if the schools will be re-sprayed after the 90 days is up.