Deadline approaches for SCCPSS parents and students to sign up for hybrid in-person learning plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCCPSS parents and students face a deadline Friday night. Parents and students must submit a decision whether their student will return to school as part of the school system’s in-person hybrid phase-in plan by midnight.
The option is available to pre-k through 2nd, 6th graders and first-time 9th graders.
As part of the hybrid model, students would attend two days a week in a staggered fashion.
Students learning in person will be required to maintain social distance and wear age-appropriate masks or face shields unless eating or drinking. Everyone will be screened before entering school buildings.
Parents of eligible students should have received an email with a registration form.
School officials say if parents did not receive an email, the parents may need to update their email address in the SCCPSS student information system.
Parents can find a red banner on the top of the SCCPSS website with a link.
Download the registration form here:
SCCPSS shared some FAQs and information regarding the hybrid in-person learning model HERE.
Find SCCPSS virtual school reopening guidance HERE.