Code of conduct: What students need to know about vaping in schools

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School officials are clearing the air about e-cigarettes and JUULs.

The Surgeon General has declared a “youth epidemic,” and it is pushing school districts in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to toughen their stance on vaping.

“If a student comes on campus, or is riding a bus and is caught and has a device and paraphenelia or is caught using it, they’ll have to be addressed through the normal code of conduct process.” Captain Rob Rodriguez, SCCPSS

Most schools have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to vaping. It’s up to the school administrator to determine the severity of the offense and its consequence. The rules apply for kids smoking/vaping on school property or at any school-sponsored event.

Students will face immediate suspension in Chatham, Effingham and Beaufort Counties if they’re caught smoking. Officials threaten to involve law enforcement in Bryan and Liberty Counties.

