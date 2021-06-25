Coastal Health District hosting back-to-school clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District (CHD) is hosting back-to-school clinics ahead of the new year for children to get required screenings and vaccinations.

Students enrolling in a Georgia school for the first time are required to complete a Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form, according to CHD.

If your child was born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, and students entering grades 8 through 12 for the first time, must have at least one dose of both the Tdap vaccine and meningococcal vaccine.

Starting July 1, all students 16 entering the 11th grade must have received one booster of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4), CHD said. Children who received their initial dose on or after their 16th birthday are exempt.

The health agency also said children aged 11 and 12 should get the HPV vaccine to protect against cancers and diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

Below, take a look at the schedule for the clinics across the Coastal Health District.

Bryan County back-to-school clinics:

• Bryan County Health Department, 430 Ledford Street, Pembroke

• Tuesday, July 13 and 27 from 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4:30 p.m.

• Bryan County Health Department, 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill

• Wednesday, July 14 and 28 from 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Chatham County back-to-school clinics:

• Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah

• Thursday, July 15 and 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screenings at no cost

Effingham County back-to-school clinics:

• Effingham County Health Department, 802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield

• Every Tuesday, by appointment, beginning June 22

• Call 912-754-6484

• Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screenings at no cost

Glynn County back-to-school clinics:

• 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

• Every Thursday in July from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screenings at no cost

Liberty County back-to-school clinic:

• Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville

• Wednesday, July 21, and July 28 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Long County back-to-school clinics:

• Long County Health Department, 484 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

• Tuesday, July 13 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

McIntosh County back-to-school clinic:

• McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 Hwy. 57, Townsend

• Thursday, July 29 from 1 – 6:30 p.m.