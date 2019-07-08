Chatham County Health Department providing free back to school screenings Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department is providing free vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings for Chatham County school students on Thursday.

Screenings are available on Thursday, July 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department at 1395 Eisenhower Drive. No appointment is needed, and students will be seen on a first come, first served basis. Immunizations will also be available at the event at regular cost.

According to the health department, students entering a Georgia school for the first time in their lives must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form.

Children born on or after January 1, 2002 who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both boys and girls ages 11-12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

Student health screenings regularly cost $30 at the health department. For more information, call the Chatham County Health Department at 356-2441.