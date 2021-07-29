Chatham Co. Police prepare to activate school zone speed cameras

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced their plans to begin using school zone speed cameras located near several area schools.

The CCPD says the use of the cameras is all in an effort to increase the safety of high-traffic areas near schools.

“Speeding is a serious problem, and when it occurs in a school zone it can quickly lead to a tragedy,” said CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley.

The cameras will be activated on Monday, August 16 in school zones around Georgetown K-8, May Howard Elementary, Coastal Middle and Marshpoint Elementary, and St. Andrews School.

The cameras will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day, and until one hour after the final school bell.

CCPD says warning tickets will be issued for the first thirty days, and citations will be issued beginning September 16.

Officials say signage will alert motorists to the cameras giving them the opportunity to correct their speed before entering the enforcement zone.

Drivers will not be issued a ticket until they are going more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

A CCPD officer will review each violation before a citation is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. The citation information will include a picture of the vehicle, tag, and the speed the vehicle was traveling.

The ticket is a civil issue and will not take any points off of a license, but will result in a fine. The fine is set by state law and is $75, plus a $25 processing fee for the first offense. Any subsequent offenses will carry a fine of $125, plus a $25 processing fee. Motorists will pay the fine online, and will also have the opportunity to appeal the citation to a judge.

“I never want to have to tell a parent that their child has been hurt or killed by a speeding driver in a school zone. We hope these cameras will lead to a new awareness among drivers, and change potentially deadly behavior,” said Hadley.

According to CCPD, a speed study found that 92,837 vehicles traveled through the school zones during school hours over a five-day period. During that time 10,714 speed violations occurred.

“Our hope is that we don’t write any tickets,” explained Hadley, “The goal here is to change the behavior we’ve monitored in a number of school zones in our community.”