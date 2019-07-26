Bus Stop Forecast from Storm Team 3

keep

Schools start heading back to class on Thursday, Aug. 1. Ahead of the first day, Storm Team 3 has your “Bus Stop Forecast.”

Will students need a rain jacket or can they keep it home for the day? Take a look below. Storm Team 3 will be updating it throughout the week.

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. A bit more humid with a low near 70. Winds east becoming northeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and clouds with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High in the upper 80s to near 90.

SUNDAY through TUESDAY: Partly cloudy each day with only an isolated afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm around. Warm highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY (First day for Bryan, Bulloch, Evans, Tattnall and Emanuel counties): Heating up with a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seasonably hot and humid with a high in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY (First day for Long and Montgomery counties): Better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

