Bus problems? SCCPSS expands hotline hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System works to address common transportation issues that arise in the first days of school, paired with a bus driver shortage, the district has expanded its hotline hours.

Parents or guardians with questions about newly established bus routes or student eligibility can call 912-395-5591 Monday through Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those who prefer to send an email can contact transportation@sccpss.com.

For general questions, the district’s transportation hotline is available at 912-395-6065.

“SCCPSS is committed to taking steps to improve our transportation offerings for all eligible students,” a statement from the district reads. “Our team continues to make adjustments to bus routes to ensure we can transport the maximum amount of students identified in our Priority 1, 2, and 3 levels with available drivers.”

SCCPSS is also asking parents and guardians to make sure their contact information is up to date in the PowerSchool Parent Portal. If anything needs to be corrected, officials say to contact your child’s school to ensure you’ll receive future communications from the district.