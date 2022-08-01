BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Three Bulloch County schools will pilot hands-free, online payment options during the upcoming school year beginning on August 1.

Julia P. Bryant Elementary and Statesboro High launched the new feature on July 28, and Southeast Bulloch Middle will go live by the end of August. The new system will allow parents to make activity fee payments and school store purchases online, at any time.

Parents can simply use the Campus Payment option from within their Campus Parent account website or mobile application to see items only pertaining to their child. An additional public School Store feature will also allow anyone to purchase other limited items via a School Store link on the homepage of the pilot schools’ websites and other correspondence.

Online payments can be made using a credit card, debit card or e-check, and there is a $10 minimum per transaction.

Payments are immediate, and transactions can be viewed in real time. There is a 5.5% service fee and a 35-cent transaction fee if you use a credit or debit card. For e-checks, there is only a 35-cent fee per transaction.

While a family may have multiple children in the Campus Parent account, during the pilot period, the Campus Payment feature will only be available under the student tabs for children who attend one of the three pilot schools. The school district plans to expand the service to all schools in the future.

For more information, online payment safety tips, and answers to frequently asked questions visit the Campus Payments website and the Help Desk.