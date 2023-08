BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV)- The Bluffton Area Community Association is hosting a back-to-school event.

“Back-2-School” will have free food, bookbag giveaways, water slides, and other family fun activities.

The event is scheduled for Aug.5 at Oscar Frazier Park, 77 Schultz Park, from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

The committee is looking for volunteers and asking for donations.

For more information contact the Bluffton Area Community Association at 843-368-6755 or

843-684-9230.