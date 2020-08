SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday a local organization hosted a drive thru bookbag giveaway filled with everything students need as they head back to school.

Blessings in a Bookbag partnered with SCAD for their 9th annual back-to-school giveaway.

Volunteers helped hand out one hundred book bags filled with school supplies, Kroger gift cards and other essentials.

To find out how you can donate, head over to Blessings in a Bookbag’s facebook page.