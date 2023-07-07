BEAUFORT S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School District is gearing up for its annual “Back-to-School Expo.” The program is designed to give students and their families a day full of fun, prizes and information about the upcoming school year.

The free event will feature free school supplies, free dental and health services, information booths explaining school activities, free and reduced lunch programs and the District’s traveling preschool bus.

The Expo is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Beaufort High School, located at 84 Sea Island Pkwy.

Free transportation is available at the District Educational Services Center, located at 2900 Mink Point Blvd., with buses departing every hour beginning at 8:30 until 11:30, and from Bluffton High School located at 12 H.E. McCracken Circle at 8:30 and 10:30.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event and for transportation services by July 14.