Beaufort County schools celebrate first day of virtual learning

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Teachers and students in the Beaufort County School District have found fun ways to connect and celebrate the first day of the new year.

The district returned virtually on Tuesday, though face-to-face instruction is available for some students in special education.

Faculty members at Red Cedar Elementary School created a welcome video for students, singing their own version of the song “Sunday Best.”

Their mascot Foxy, made a special appearance, too.

Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts Principal Nikki Lucas said although the first day was held online, you could still feel the excitement in the air.

Jennifer Friend-Kerr gives her fourth graders a tour of their classroom at Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts (via Beaufort County School District)

“But it’s exciting this morning to be in the different classrooms of teachers that are working on campus and see them make connections with their kids virtually,” she added.

Jennifer Friend-Kerr, who teaches fourth grade at the school, found a unique way to make her students feel a little more connected. She propped up photos of each of her students at their classroom desks and showed each of them their assigned spot.

Friend-Kerr says she’s excited to help students navigate the technology world this school year.

“It’s going to help them in their future,” she said. “So what I’m excited is to make them versatile learners and to really develop the skills they can use later and have fun doing it.”

Sofie Beth Jackson celebrates her first day of third grade at Okatie Elementary. It’s also her 8th birthday!

“I really hope that my students have fun,” said Chandler Stone, who teaches fourth grade at Michael C. Riley Elementary School.

“This should not be a stressful time for anyone much less the students who have no control over the situation,” Stone said. “That’s our number one priority right now is to make them feel comfortable, included — and that they actually learn while we’re doing this.”

Some story elements provided by the Beaufort County School District