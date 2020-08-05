Beaufort County School District to begin new school year with full-virtual educational model

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) announced the district will temporarily adopt a full-virtual educational model when school reopens on September 8.

BCSD superintendent Frank Rodriguez made the announcement Tuesday night during a Board of Education meeting.

“Having reviewed DHEC (SC Department of Health and Environmental Control) metrics for the past six weeks, we see COVID-19 conditions simply are not improving in our community,” Rodriguez said, “In fact, they have been getting worse. Last week, Beaufort County reported a record 113 infections in a single day. Nearly half of our county’s 43 confirmed deaths occurred in July.”

According to the DHEC, Beaufort is listed among counties with a high transmission risk where percent positive rates are 10 percent or higher.

According to DHEC data released on Monday, Beaufort County’s percent positive rate was 20.8 percent for the second consecutive week.

Rodriguez says he wants to return to face-to-face instruction.

“But before that can happen safely, conditions must be safer than they are today,” he said. “The coronavirus is out of control, and no country in the world has successfully reopened its schools when infection rates were this high. The question given current conditions is not “if” a child or teacher will be infected, it’s when.”

The school district will continue to assess the situation after the start of the new school year.

More information on both virtual educational platforms will be provided to parents in a briefing later this week. Additional information will also be provided to families regarding Pre-K, the service of Special Education and ESOL students, and a host of other topics leading up to the start of classes.

Regarding access to technology, every K-12 student in the district will receive a digital learning device.